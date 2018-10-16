Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China becomes largest recipient of FDI in H1

10/16/2018 | 04:48am CEST

GENEVA - China becomes the largest recipient of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first half of 2018, attracting an estimated $70 billion in inflows, according to the latest investment trends monitor published on Oct 15 by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

According to the UNCTAD, global FDI fell by 41 percent during the period, to an estimated 470 billion dollars, from $794 billion in the same period in 2017, mainly due to large reparations by the United States parent companies of accumulated foreign earnings from their affiliates abroad following tax reforms

'The big picture of global FDI flows remains gloomy which is a bit different to what we forecast earlier,' said James Zhan, director of the UNCTAD's Division on Investment and Enterprise, during a press conference in Geneva.

However, Zhan noted that 'the investment flows to China continue to increase despite mounting trade tension, and increasing cost of production.'

China emerged as the largest global FDI recipient, with an increase of 6 percent, followed by the UK, lifting inflows to $66 billion, and the United States, $46 billion.

A journalist reads the latest Global Investment Trends Monitor published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Geneva, Switzerland, Oct 15, 2018. [Photo/Xinhua]

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 02:47:04 UTC
