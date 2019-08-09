Central People Government of People Re : China calls on Pakistan, India to avoid unilateral actions on Kashmir issue

BEIJING - China believes any unilateral action that may complicate the situation in Kashmir should not be taken, said State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Aug 9.

Wang made the remarks when holding talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is in China on a special and emergency visit.

Qureshi briefed Wang in detail about Pakistan's view, position and countermeasures on the latest development of the Kashmir situation.

Expressing China's serious concern over the recent escalation of turmoil in Kashmir, Wang said the Kashmir issue is a dispute born out of the region's colonial history and should be properly handled in a peaceful way in line with the UN Charter, relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India.

'China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and have always understood and supported each other on issues concerning core interests, which is also a good tradition that both countries should cherish,' Wang stressed. 'China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding its legitimate rights and uphold fairness for Pakistan in international affairs.'

Both Pakistan and India are China's friendly neighbors and major developing countries at the crucial stage of development, said Wang, who called on the two sides to prioritize their national development and peace in South Asia, and to properly handle historical grievances, break the zero-sum mindset, avoid unilateral actions and seek a new path of peaceful coexistence.