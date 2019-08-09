Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China calls on Pakistan, India to avoid unilateral actions on Kashmir issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 07:06pm EDT

BEIJING - China believes any unilateral action that may complicate the situation in Kashmir should not be taken, said State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Aug 9.

Wang made the remarks when holding talks with Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who is in China on a special and emergency visit.

Qureshi briefed Wang in detail about Pakistan's view, position and countermeasures on the latest development of the Kashmir situation.

Expressing China's serious concern over the recent escalation of turmoil in Kashmir, Wang said the Kashmir issue is a dispute born out of the region's colonial history and should be properly handled in a peaceful way in line with the UN Charter, relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council and bilateral agreements between Pakistan and India.

'China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic partners and have always understood and supported each other on issues concerning core interests, which is also a good tradition that both countries should cherish,' Wang stressed. 'China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in safeguarding its legitimate rights and uphold fairness for Pakistan in international affairs.'

Both Pakistan and India are China's friendly neighbors and major developing countries at the crucial stage of development, said Wang, who called on the two sides to prioritize their national development and peace in South Asia, and to properly handle historical grievances, break the zero-sum mindset, avoid unilateral actions and seek a new path of peaceful coexistence.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 10 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2019 23:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:06pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China calls on Pakistan, India to avoid unilateral actions on Kashmir issue
PU
06:58pTIMELINE : Key dates in the U.S.-China trade war
RE
06:48pTrump roils markets with comments on China trade, Huawei
RE
06:48pU.S. STILL EVALUATING REQUESTS FROM FIRMS TO SELL TO CHINA'S HUAWEI : officials
RE
06:48pWhite House's Navarro says still expecting next round of China trade talks
RE
06:48pIMF stands by yuan view; says China could need stimulus if trade war worsens
RE
06:42pTrump roils markets with comments on China trade, Huawei
RE
06:40pTrump roils markets with comments on China trade, Huawei
RE
06:21pNFU NATIONAL FARMERS UNION : EPA Grants 31 Hardship Waivers, Undermining the Renewable Fuel Standard
PU
06:05pJohnson to reinstate the system of business councils
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD : EXCLUSIVE: PSA, Dongfeng to drop two China auto plants, halve workforce - docum..
2FRED'S, INC. : FRED : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Fred's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Se..
3QUESTERRE ENERGY CORPORATION : QUESTERRE ENERGY : reports second quarter 2019 results
4Announcing VanEck Vectors ETFs' August 2019 Distributions
5KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2019-HYB1 (JPMMT 2019-HYB1)

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group