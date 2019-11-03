Central People Government of People Re : China confident about fulfilling pledge on $30t of imports

China is confident it can fulfill last year's pledge to import $30 trillion of goods in the next 15 years despite challenges from a slowing global economy, a senior official said over the weekend.

Assistant Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin made the remarks on Nov 2 at a news briefing about the second China International Import Expo, to be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10.

That confidence was based on China's determination to build a more open business environment, promote a globalized market and meet people's expectations for a better life, Ren said.

Since China became the world's leading trade nation in 2013, the country's annual imports had accounted for more than 10 percent of the global total, Ren said.