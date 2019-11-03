Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China confident about fulfilling pledge on $30t of imports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/03/2019 | 09:18pm EST

China is confident it can fulfill last year's pledge to import $30 trillion of goods in the next 15 years despite challenges from a slowing global economy, a senior official said over the weekend.

Assistant Commerce Minister Ren Hongbin made the remarks on Nov 2 at a news briefing about the second China International Import Expo, to be held in Shanghai from Nov 5 to 10.

That confidence was based on China's determination to build a more open business environment, promote a globalized market and meet people's expectations for a better life, Ren said.

Since China became the world's leading trade nation in 2013, the country's annual imports had accounted for more than 10 percent of the global total, Ren said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 02:17:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:28pRENMIN UNIVERSITY OF CHINA : Du Peng Leads Delegation To Visit China Tai Wan
PU
09:18pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China confident about fulfilling pledge on $30t of imports
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:08pPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/04Premier Li urges improving connection among SCO members
PU
09:06pOil edges down; eyes on data amid trade deal hopes
RE
08:33pVenezuela's Maduro pledges funds for Argentine shipyard to finish PDVSA tankers
RE
08:31pMcDonald's ousts CEO over consensual relationship with employee
RE
08:31pMcDonald's ousts CEO over consensual relationship with employee
RE
08:27pBritain's plan to raise minimum wage backed by review
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Aramco kick-starts what could be world's biggest IPO, offers scant details
2SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus
3U.S. MAY NOT NEED TO IMPOSE AUTO TARIFFS THIS MONTH: Bloomberg, citing Ross
4Asian shares extend gains on trade deal hopes, U.S. job boost
5SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION S : SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : Aramco says attack did not impact finance..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group