Central People Government of People Re : China exports over 50b masks

BEIJING - China has exported a large amount of anti-epidemic supplies since March 1, including 50.9 billion masks, to support fighting against the global COVID-19 pandemic, official data showed.

The country has also exported 216 million protective suits, 81.03 million goggles, 26.43 million infrared thermometers and 1.04 billion pairs of surgical gloves, along with COVID-19 testing kits for 162 million people and 72,700 ventilators during the same period, the General Administration of Customs said on May 17.

China will continue strengthening quality control over exports of epidemic prevention and control supplies and intensify crackdown on illegal behaviors to ensure orderly exports of anti-epidemic materials.