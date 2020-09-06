Log in
News : Economy & Forex

Central People Government of People Re : China formalizes 15 national e-commerce demonstration bases

09/06/2020 | 01:35am EDT

BEIJING - China has formalized 15 new national e-commerce demonstration bases in efforts to foster the development of the sector.

Vice-Minister of Commerce Qian Keming on Sept 5 granted licenses to the new bases on an e-commerce session of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services at the China National Convention Center in Beijing.

The national e-commerce demonstration bases, with an aim to take the leading part in promoting the fast development of the sector, are clusters of local e-commerce companies and entrepreneurship and innovation platforms for the e-commerce industry.

The new ones bring the total number of official e-commerce demonstration bases to 127.

China pays high attention to the development of e-commerce, Qian said.

The sector has played a significant role in helping fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, driving consumption recovery and smoothing industrial and supply chains of foreign trade, especially since this year, according to Qian.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2020 05:34:01 UTC
