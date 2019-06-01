Central People Government of People Re : China increases tariffs on imported US products from June 1

BEIJING - China has raised the rate of additional tariffs imposed on some of the imported US products from June 1, according to a statement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

China increased the rate of additional tariffs on some of the about $60 billion worth of US imports to 25 percent, 20 percent, and 10 percent respectively. The 5 percent additional tariffs applied to some products remained unchanged.

The decision came after the US move to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent as of May 10.