Central People Government of People Re : China increases tariffs on imported US products from June 1

06/01/2019 | 11:09am EDT

BEIJING - China has raised the rate of additional tariffs imposed on some of the imported US products from June 1, according to a statement from the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council.

China increased the rate of additional tariffs on some of the about $60 billion worth of US imports to 25 percent, 20 percent, and 10 percent respectively. The 5 percent additional tariffs applied to some products remained unchanged.

The decision came after the US move to increase tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent as of May 10.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 01 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2019 15:08:05 UTC
