Central People Government of People Re : China invests 200m yuan to improve China-Europe rail network

07/06/2020 | 01:49am EDT

BEIJING - China's top economic planner has allocated 200 million yuan (about $28.3 million) from the central budget to support the construction of transportation hubs in five cities to improve China-Europe rail freight services.

According to a statement by the National Development and Reform Commission, the funds will be used to support the construction of demonstration projects in Zhengzhou, Chongqing, Chengdu, Xi'an and Urumqi in a bid to improve the efficiency of the transportation network of the rail freight services.

The commission said it will step up coordination to guide local authorities in the construction of transportation centers and offer strong support for the joint building of the Belt and Road.

The China-Europe rail transport service was initiated in 2011 and is considered a significant part of the Belt and Road Initiative to boost trade between China and countries participating in the initiative. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the service remained a reliable transportation channel.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 05:48:06 UTC
