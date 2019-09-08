Central People Government of People Re : China issues 17 measures to support hog production

BEIJING - Seventeen measures have been rolled out since the end of August to support hog production in China, according to a source of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

The measures have been released by the ministry and multiple other agencies including National Development and Reform Commission, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Ecology and Environment, Ministry of Transport and China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Apart from stepped up fiscal policies, the measures also include supporting construction of infrastructure related to hog production, animal disease prevention and control, as well as circulation.

The country will further promote resource utilization of livestock feces and sewage in 100 selected non-major animal-farming counties with hog stocks above 100,000 each, said the source.

Reasonable land use for pig breeding will also be guaranteed, and land use shall be determined according to the scale of breeding, while land used for auxiliary facilities shall be increased accordingly, according to the ministry.

Starting Sept 1, the 'green channel' policy for the transportation of fresh and live farm produce will be resumed for vehicles legally transporting piglets and chilled pork.

Vehicles legally transporting breeding pigs and frozen pork will be exempted from toll charges from Sept 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, the ministry source said.