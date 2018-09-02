Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China launches first round of inspection of national crackdown on gang crime

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/02/2018 | 07:27am CEST

BEIJING - Central authorities have launched the first round of inspection of a national crackdown on gang crime.

From Aug 27 to Sept 1, nine inspection teams were deployed to nine provincial-level regions including Shanxi, Fujian, Guangdong, Chongqing, and Sichuan.

Meetings were also held in the nine regions, responding to concerns of the public which were highlighted as priorities for the authorities. Clues concerning criminal gangs should be checked in time and major cases should be transferred by law to relevant departments. Clues of discipline and law violations of Party and government officials should be transferred in time to discipline inspection and supervision authorities.

The meetings also urged to crack the 'protective umbrellas' behind gangs with zero tolerance.

The nine inspection teams are all headed by provincial-level officials while the deputy heads were selected from member units of the leading group of the national crackdown on gangs and organized crimes.

The length of each inspection team will be one month. Telephone hotlines, as well as post boxes and emails, have been set up to accept public complaints on local gang-related activities. Sources of the complaints will be strictly protected.

This round of inspection has been well prepared. A workshop on inspection of a national crackdown on gang crime was held on June 24. Following the workshop, a pilot inspection was held in North China's Hebei province. Experiences and practices were introduced to the inspection teams before their departure.

Inspection of a national crackdown on gang crime consists of three rounds, with each round covering 10 provincial-level regions.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2018 05:26:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:02aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China, Ghana to further enrich relations
PU
07:27aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China launches first round of inspection of national crackdown on gang crime
PU
07:27aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : FOCAC to strengthen China-Africa environmental cooperation
PU
01:11aUK's Sky to invest in Israeli VC fund and open Berlin office
RE
09/01NATIONAL CATTLEMEN BEEF ASSOCIATION OF UNITED ST : EPA Refocuses Agency Priorities, Recognizes Stewardship of Beef Producers
PU
09/01Trump says Canada not needed in NAFTA deal, warns Congress not to interfere
RE
09/01Former Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem says demands on Greeks were too heavy
RE
09/01BOMBARDIER : Aero takes delivery of Bombardier Dash 8-300, 2 others, increases flights
AQ
09/01BOMBARDIER : Aero takes delivery of Bombardier Dash 8-300, 2 others, increases flights
AQ
09/01Trump Says 'Canada Will be Out' Without 'Fair Deal' on Nafta--3rd Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMCAST CORPORATION : Sky to invest in Israeli VC fund and open Berlin office
2JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB SPA : JUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Italy’s Balotelli, Pellegri called up for Nations ..
3Luxshare-ICT Demonstrates Ultra Low Power 400G QSFP-DD AOC and Introduces 200G/100G/25G Extended Temperatur..
4CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : ‘Carrefour Qatar’ revamps mobile app for customers
5THE LITTLE BK : LITTLE BK : TEDxLagos, Union Bank host Olasupo Sasore, others

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.