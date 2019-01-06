Central People Government of People Re : China opens first national selenium R&D center

Log in
China opens first national selenium R&D center

01/06/2019

WUHAN - China's first national selenium research and development (R&D) center opened on Jan 6 in Wuhan, capital city of Central China's Hubei province.

The center aims to beef up selenium research, standardize the selenium industrial system, upgrade the sector, and offer technical support for selenium-related companies, said Cheng Shuiyuan, director of the center at a press conference.

The center began as a project in September 2018, approved by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Selenium is an important micronutrient to boost human immune system and reduce the effects of cardiovascular diseases, according to the press conference.

China has a huge demand for selenium-enriched agricultural products because 72 percent of the country's arable land lacks the element.

Hubei's Enshi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, however, has rich selenium deposit.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 07 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2019 02:58:08 UTC
