Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China ready to hit target in 2020 for emissions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2019 | 07:56pm EDT

China has slashed levels of pollution from its thermal power plants over the past five years and is on track to meet a key emissions goal for 2020, according to a new study.

Researchers from China and the United Kingdom have determined that between 2014 and 2017, China more than halved power plant emissions of sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxide, and particulate matter. The three pollutants all contribute to the formation of smog, which is linked to health problems.

The team of researchers analyzed emissions from thermal power plants that burn coal, oil, natural gas or biomass to produce energy, with a particular focus on coal-fired power plants as these are major contributors to ambient air pollution.

According to the study, which was published in the journal Nature, levels of sulfur dioxide emissions in China fell from 2.21 million metric tons in 2014 to 0.77 million tons in 2017, a reduction of 65 percent.

Levels of nitrogen oxide and particulate matter also fell, by 60 percent and 73 percent, respectively, the study said.

The study suggested that China is on track to meet its target of a 60 percent reduction of pollutants across all power plants by 2020. The researchers used data on emission concentrations collected by China's Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems network, which covers up to 98 percent of Chinese thermal power capacity.

'This is encouraging news for China as well as for other countries wishing to reduce their power emissions,' said Mi Zhifu, a climate change economist from University College London who co-authored the study. 'Thermal power plants combusting coal, oil, natural gas, and biomass are one of the major contributors to global air pollution.'

'With coal being the most widely used fuel in China, cutting the number of thermal power plants within a short time frame would be challenging,' Mi said. 'The results of this research are encouraging in demonstrating that coal can be used in a much cleaner way to generate electricity.'

The study was carried out by researchers from UCL and Cambridge University in the United Kingdom, in collaboration with five universities in China, and was supported by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Mi said the results demonstrated the technical and economic feasibility of controlling emissions from power plants, which he described as 'an important step toward reducing the number of deaths attributable to air pollution.'

China set its 2020 emissions target in 2014, when it introduced measures to renovate and upgrade existing coal-fired power stations

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2019 23:55:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:44pJapan, South Korea to hold talks over WTO dispute in Geneva on Friday
RE
08:42pJapan's August machinery orders fall for second straight month
RE
08:41pYen rises, yuan drops on report of trade-talks stalemate
RE
08:39pBOJ Amamiya warns of Asian impact from LIBOR discontinuation
RE
08:36pWHITE HOUSE DENIES REPORT CHINA'S LIU HE PLANS TO LEAVE WASHINGTON ON THURSDAY : Cnbc
RE
08:31pDEPARTMENT OF EMPLOYMENT AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Scott Cam to lead uptake of more skilled trade jobs
PU
08:18pVenezuela's PDVSA, China's CNPC restart crude blending facility -document, source
RE
08:11pJudge opens door to PG&E wildfire victims, noteholders filing rival reorganization plan
RE
08:00pBitwise Comments On The SEC's Order Regarding The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust
PR
07:57pSouthwest, Gol ground 13 Boeing 737 NG airplanes after checks
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHGY CO : CHINA LOWERS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. TRADE TALKS AFTER BLACKLIST: officia..
2TOUCHSTONE ENERGY INC : TOUCHSTONE ENERGY : Proxy Statement
3BED BATH & BEYOND INC. : BED BATH & BEYOND : hires Target executive as CEO
4THE HOME DEPOT, INC. : NO PAINT BRUSH REQUIRED: How Technology is Changing Paint Shopping with the Project Col..
5BEIJING KUNLUN TECH CO LTD : BEIJING KUNLUN TECH : TikTok's Musical.ly deal needs U.S. national security revie..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group