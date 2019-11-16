Central People Government of People Re : China records stable coal production in Jan-Oct

BEIJING - China's raw coal output registered stable growth in the first 10 months, while its imports remained robust, official data showed.

The country produced 3.06 billion tons of raw coal during the January-October period, up 4.5 percent year-on-year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

Around 320 million tons of raw coal was produced last month, up 4.4 percent year-on-year, flat with the rate in September, NBS data showed.

The country imported 280 million tons of coal in the first 10 months, up 9.6 percent year-on-year. In October, coal imports rose 11.3 percent to hit 25.69 million tons.

Coal prices dipped, with the transaction price of Qinhuangdao 5,500 kcal/kg thermal coal standing at 565 yuan ($80) per ton on Nov 1, down five yuan from the end of September, the data showed.