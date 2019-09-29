Central People Government of People Re : China releases more pork from reserves to ensure supply

BEIJING - China on Sept 29 released 10,000 metric tons of pork from its central reserves to ensure sufficient market supply for the upcoming National Day holiday.

Since September, China has released a total of 30,000 tons of reserve pork, 2,400 tons of reserve beef and 1,900 tons of reserve mutton.

Meat supply is now generally sufficient, and the price is stable due to the releases, said Gao Feng, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce.

China will continue to pay close attention to the pork demand and supply and changes in pork prices, and prepare for future releases to shore up supply.

At the same time, the ministry will guide departments and enterprises to support the market supply for the National Day holiday by increasing the stock of grain, oil, meat and other daily necessities, said Vice-Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan.