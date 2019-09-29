Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China releases more pork from reserves to ensure supply

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/29/2019 | 09:33pm EDT

BEIJING - China on Sept 29 released 10,000 metric tons of pork from its central reserves to ensure sufficient market supply for the upcoming National Day holiday.

Since September, China has released a total of 30,000 tons of reserve pork, 2,400 tons of reserve beef and 1,900 tons of reserve mutton.

Meat supply is now generally sufficient, and the price is stable due to the releases, said Gao Feng, spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce.

China will continue to pay close attention to the pork demand and supply and changes in pork prices, and prepare for future releases to shore up supply.

At the same time, the ministry will guide departments and enterprises to support the market supply for the National Day holiday by increasing the stock of grain, oil, meat and other daily necessities, said Vice-Minister of Commerce Wang Bingnan.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 01:32:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:58pChina's Caixin Manufacturing PMI Jumped to 51.4 in September
DJ
10:38pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Foreign firms optimistic about China's market
PU
10:38pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF MALAYSIA : Media Release - Government's Total Debts And Liabilities
PU
10:30pForever 21 files for bankruptcy
RE
10:23pDebt-choked Malaysia dithers on $1 billion train project with Singapore
RE
10:14pChina September factory activity shrinks for fifth month - official PMI
RE
10:14pCHINA SEPTEMBER FACTORY ACTIVITY SURPRISES, EXPANDS FASTEST IN 19 MONTHS : Caixin PMI
RE
10:13pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA intensifies foreign relation with US
PU
10:09pSajid Javid pledges infrastructure spending on roads, buses and broadband
RE
10:08pGM and UAW union to continue talks on Monday
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THOMSON RESOURCES : Annual Report 2019
2RUMBLEON : Why Can't I Sell My Truck? Hidden Hurdles You Probably Don't Know About
3DOWNER EDI LIMITED : DOWNER EDI : Retirement of Director
4RIO TINTO PLC : Rio Tinto Ends Plans for Canada Iron-Ore Unit Sale, IPO -Source
5CHINA MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE : Second Interim Report 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group