Central People Government of People Re : China remains Africa’s top trading partner for 9 consecutive years

08/29/2018 | 04:22am CEST

BEIJING - China has been Africa's largest trading partner for nine years in a row as major cooperation programs boosted bilateral trade, official data showed on Aug 28.

China-Africa trade has been growing robustly since the launch of 10 major cooperation plans three years ago. In the first half of 2018, bilateral trade rose 16 percent year-on-year to $98.8 billion, Qian Keming, vice-minister of commerce, told a news conference.

China announced 10 major plans for China-Africa cooperation at the Johannesburg summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2015 and many of them were targeted at economic and trade cooperation.

Qian said all of the economic and trade cooperation plans have so far been implemented and some of them have 'yielded very good results.'

In the past three years, China's annual average direct investment to Africa stood at around $3 billion, while progress was seen in industrial cooperation in sectors such as manufacturing, finance, tourism, and aviation.

Africa's infrastructure is seeing improvements thanks to these cooperation plans, which are expected to bring the continent 30,000-km of highways, 85-million-tonnes per year of harbor capacity, over 9-million-tonnes per day of water-cleaning capacity and about 20,000-megawatt power generating capacity, together with creating some 900,000 jobs.

The 2018 Beijing summit of FOCAC is slated for Sept 3 and 4. The summit will be themed 'China and Africa: toward an even stronger community with a shared future through win-win cooperation.'

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 02:21:06 UTC
