Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China’s coal imports surge in July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 07:55am CEST

BEIJING - China's coal imports in July hit a record high in four and a half years as demand for coal-fired electricity increased during the summer, official data showed.

China imported 29 million tons of coal in July, up 49 percent year-on-year, the highest monthly volume since January 2014, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

The value of imports surged 63 percent year-on-year to 17.9 billion yuan (about $2.6 billion) in July, the data showed.

China is promoting the use of clean energy to reduce its dependence on coal, but the latter still accounted for 60.4 percent of the country's energy consumption in 2017. The share narrowed by 1.6 percentage points from the previous year.

Increased imports and port inventories kept a lid on coal prices. The Bohai-Rim Steam-Coal Price Index, the country's benchmark power coal price, stood at 567 yuan per tonne for the week between Aug 1 and Aug 7, the same as the previous week.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 11 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2018 05:54:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:55aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China’s coal imports surge in July
PU
07:20aCITY OF PALO ALTO CA : Household Hazardous Waste Drop Off Day (Events)
PU
06:32aChinese media keep up drumbeat of criticism of U.S.
RE
05:55a8/11 IS NATIONAL DIG SAFELY DAY : Call 811 Before You Dig PSC marks first month of investigating all dig-ins involving natural gas lines
PU
04:45aNATIONAL SORGHUM PRODUCERS : NSP Statement of Chlorpyrifos Ruling
PU
04:15aCurrent Research & Developments Status of Internet of Things Security Market, Industry Forecast to 2023
AQ
04:01aErdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
RE
04:00aPRESIDENT OF UNITED STATES : Presidential Proclamation Adjusting Imports of Steel Into the United States
PU
03:59aErdogan tells Turks to buy crumbling lira as Trump turns the screws
RE
03:45aTrump Threatens Tariffs on Canadian-Made Cars
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : What You Need to Know about the Federal EV Tax Credit Phase Out
2BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto ordered to pay $289 million in world's first Roundup cancer trial
3Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday
4Trump says progress made toward trade deal with Mexico, but warns Canada
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Two influential ex-ministers of Lula and Ro..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.