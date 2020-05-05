Central People Government of People Re : China's Hubei receives 7.35m tourists during May Day holiday

WUHAN - Central China's Hubei province, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, received a total of 7.35 million tourists during the May Day holiday.
Tourism revenue generated during the five-day holiday totaled 2.45 billion yuan (about $345 million), according to Hubei provincial administration of culture and tourism.
Both figures mark a sharp drop from those during the May Day holiday last year, but they indicate that tourism is steadily rebounding in the hard-hit province as the epidemic has eased.
Hubei lowered its level of novel coronavirus emergency response from the highest to the second-highest starting May 2.
