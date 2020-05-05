Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China's Hubei receives 7.35m tourists during May Day holiday

05/05/2020 | 07:34pm EDT

WUHAN - Central China's Hubei province, which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 epidemic, received a total of 7.35 million tourists during the May Day holiday.

Tourism revenue generated during the five-day holiday totaled 2.45 billion yuan (about $345 million), according to Hubei provincial administration of culture and tourism.

Both figures mark a sharp drop from those during the May Day holiday last year, but they indicate that tourism is steadily rebounding in the hard-hit province as the epidemic has eased.

Hubei lowered its level of novel coronavirus emergency response from the highest to the second-highest starting May 2.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2020 23:33:04 UTC
