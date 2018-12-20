Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China's LNG producer price surges

12/20/2018 | 03:00am CET

BEIJING - The producer price for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in China surged to a 10-month high amid rising demand in the winter heating season.

The price, which measures costs for LNG at the factory gate, stood at 5,247 yuan (about $762) per ton on Dec 18, the highest since Feb 14 this year, data from the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange showed on Dec 19.

That marked a 26 percent rise compared with Dec 6.

To clear up the air, China has been encouraging the use of natural gas instead of coal for winter heating, boosting demand for clean fuel.

Authorities have been taking measures to ensure sufficient supply, including imports, and increasing domestic production.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 20 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 December 2018 01:59:03 UTC
