Central People Government of People Re : China's car exports expand in June

BEIJING - China's car exports expanded in June with a narrowed year-on-year drop, industrial data showed.

Chinese car firms exported 96,000 cars last month, up 22.6 percent compared with May, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

June car exports posted a 3.3-percent year-on-year drop, narrowing from May's 16.4-percent fall.

About 488,000 cars were exported in the first six months of this year, down 4.7 percent year-on-year.

Passenger cars exports fell 12.2 percent year-on-year during this period, while that for commercial cars rose 15.5 percent, CAAM data showed.