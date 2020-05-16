Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China's civil aviation sector sees recovery

05/16/2020 | 11:46pm EDT

BEIJING - The number of China's single-day civil aviation flights has topped 10,000 for the first time since Feb 1, said China's civil aviation regulator.

On May 15, the country's civil aviation flights reached 10,262, recovering to 60 percent of the level before the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Since the outbreak, the single-day flight fell to the lowest level on Feb 13, with 3,931 flights conducted, accounting for only 23 percent of the normal level.

With the epidemic being gradually contained, the civil aviation sector has been resuming work, with its average daily flight reaching 8,900 since the beginning of May, the administration said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 17 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2020 03:45:03 UTC
