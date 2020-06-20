Central People Government of People Re : China's crude oil output up 1.3% in May

BEIJING - China's crude oil output rose 1.3 percent year-on-year to 16.46 million metric tons in May, quickening from an increase of 0.9 percent registered in April, official data showed.

During this period, China processed about 57.9 million tons of crude oil, up 8.2 percent year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

In the first five months of this year, China's crude oil output edged up 1.9 percent year-on-year to 80.9 million tons, and the country processed about 261.39 million tons of crude oil, down 1 percent from a year ago.

In May, China imported 47.97 million tons of crude oil, up 19.2 percent year-on-year.