Central People Government of People Re : China's e-commerce logistics activities expand in June

BEIJING - China's e-commerce logistics business increased steadily in June, according to a survey conducted by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing and the e-commerce giant JD.com.
The index tracking e-commerce logistics activities rose to 108.2 points in June from 107.5 points in May, the survey showed.
The total demand for e-commerce logistics rose in June after falling for two consecutive months, the survey said, attributing the increase to a mid-year online shopping bonanza initiated by Chinese e-commerce platforms. The sub-index tracking the total business volume registered 122.1 points, up 2.2 points from the previous month.
The survey showed demand for e-commerce in rural areas continued to rise for the fourth consecutive month. The sub-index tracking e-commerce logistics in rural areas reached 118.4 points, up 1.9 points from the previous month.
