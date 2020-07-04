Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China's e-commerce logistics activities expand in June

07/04/2020

BEIJING - China's e-commerce logistics business increased steadily in June, according to a survey conducted by the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing and the e-commerce giant JD.com.

The index tracking e-commerce logistics activities rose to 108.2 points in June from 107.5 points in May, the survey showed.

The total demand for e-commerce logistics rose in June after falling for two consecutive months, the survey said, attributing the increase to a mid-year online shopping bonanza initiated by Chinese e-commerce platforms. The sub-index tracking the total business volume registered 122.1 points, up 2.2 points from the previous month.

The survey showed demand for e-commerce in rural areas continued to rise for the fourth consecutive month. The sub-index tracking e-commerce logistics in rural areas reached 118.4 points, up 1.9 points from the previous month.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 05 July 2020
