Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's gold reserves grow for 4th month in March

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/07/2019 | 10:28am EDT

BEIJING - China increased its gold reserves for a fourth straight month in March, data from the central bank showed.

The country's gold reserves amounted to 60.62 million ounces by the end of last month, a slight rise from February, according to the People's Bank of China (PBOC).

The gold reserves were equivalent to around $78.5 billion, down from $79.5 billion in the previous month, the PBOC said.

The latest gold purchase by the world's second-largest economy came at a time when global central banks are accumulating the precious metal.

Gold reserves of central banks around the world surged 651.5 tons, or 74 percent year-on-year, in 2018, according to the World Gold Council.

As a safe haven hedge, gold will become more attractive in 2019, due to greater market uncertainties and the expansion of protectionist economic policies, according to a forecast from the council.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 07 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2019 14:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:39aItaly to hike 2020 deficit goal to around 2.1 percent - sources
RE
11:38aChina wants to work with EU on trade, premier writes before summit
RE
11:36aCain, Moore nominations for Federal Reserve seats on track - Kudlow
RE
10:28aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's gold reserves grow for 4th month in March
PU
10:18aNew NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
RE
10:00aChina to step up bank reserve ratio cuts to help small firms
RE
08:48aChina's Foreign Reserves Grew for Fifth Straight Month in March
DJ
07:48aHYUNDAI, CHINA, IBM : This Week's Top Trending Financial Tweets - Week 14
07:36aChina's March forex reserves rise to seven-month high
RE
07:15aCorporate Profit Squeeze Looms, Threatening Stocks' Climb
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Fiat Chrysler to pay Tesla hundreds of millions of euros to pool fleet - FT
2NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : NISSAN MOTOR : Wife of ex-Nissan boss Ghosn appeals to French government for help
3KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai Motor denies tie-up with Tencent on driverless car software
4New NAFTA deal 'in trouble', bruised by elections, tariff rows
5BAE SYSTEMS : BAE : Saudi Arabia rolls out first domestically built Hawk jet trainer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About