Central People Government of People Re : China's imports of crude oil, natural gas surge in 2018

0
01/21/2019 | 02:09am EST

BEIJING - China's imports of crude oil and natural gas jumped in 2018, official data showed on Jan 21.

Crude oil imports surged 10.1 percent year on year to 460 million tonnes last year, a record high, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement.

In December, crude oil imports soared by almost 30 percent to 43.78 million tons.

The crude oil output in the country fell in 2018 but at a slower pace compared with that in 2017. Total output stood at 190 million tonnes, down 1.3 percent year on year, NBS data showed.

Meanwhile, natural gas imports came in at 90.39 million tonnes in 2018, rising 31.9 percent year on year.

Production of natural gas also saw notable increase last year amid government efforts to encourage the use of clean energy. Total output came in at 161 billion cubic meters, up 7.5 percent year on year.

China aims to increase domestic crude oil output to 200 million tonnes by 2020, while supply capacity for natural gas should exceed 360 billion cubic meters.

Major tasks for the oil industry include accelerating exploration to ensure domestic oil supply, speeding up construction of pipeline networks and developing clean alternatives.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 07:08:08 UTC
0
