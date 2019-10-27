Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's iron and steel industry sees rising revenue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 09:32pm EDT

BEIJING - China's iron and steel industry reported business revenue growth of 8.9 percent year-on-year in the first eight months, official data showed.

Business revenue hit 5.58 trillion yuan (about $788.7 billion) in the first eight months, according to a statement by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

From January to September, the output of cast iron reached 612 million tons, up 6.3 percent year-on-year and that of crude steel grew 8.4 percent from one year earlier to 748 million tons.

During the period, rolled steel output in the country climbed 10.6 percent year-on-year to 909 million tons.

Steel exports fell 5 percent to about 50.3 million tons, whereas imports saw a decrease of 12.2 percent to hit 8.75 million tons in the first three quarters.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 01:31:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:53pAsian shares rise to three-month highs, dollar waits for Fed
RE
10:02pArgentina's President Mauricio Macri Concedes Election to Peronist Rival Alberto Fernández -- Update
DJ
09:57pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Industrial Profits Decreased 2.1 percent in the First Nine Months of 2019
PU
09:32pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's iron and steel industry sees rising revenue
PU
09:31pOil holds steady as Russia reaffirms commitment to output cuts
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:00pDollar supported before Fed meeting, Brexit delay in focus
RE
08:40pPrologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
RE
08:37pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Agri department awards assistance for rice production
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
2POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly Report to 30 September 2019
3Oil holds steady as Russia reaffirms commitment to output cuts
4CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES L : CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES : Broadcaster CME agrees to be acqui..
5LOGICAMMS LIMITED : LOGICAMMS : Appendix 3X

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group