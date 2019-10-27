Central People Government of People Re : China's iron and steel industry sees rising revenue

BEIJING - China's iron and steel industry reported business revenue growth of 8.9 percent year-on-year in the first eight months, official data showed.
Business revenue hit 5.58 trillion yuan (about $788.7 billion) in the first eight months, according to a statement by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.
From January to September, the output of cast iron reached 612 million tons, up 6.3 percent year-on-year and that of crude steel grew 8.4 percent from one year earlier to 748 million tons.
During the period, rolled steel output in the country climbed 10.6 percent year-on-year to 909 million tons.
Steel exports fell 5 percent to about 50.3 million tons, whereas imports saw a decrease of 12.2 percent to hit 8.75 million tons in the first three quarters.
Disclaimer
The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 01:31:02 UTC