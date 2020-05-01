Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's mobile game market posts strong performance in Q1 amid epidemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 11:44pm EDT

BEIJING - China's mobile game sector posted robust growth of over 49 percent in the first quarter of 2020, a report said.

The revenue of the online game market reached nearly 55 billion yuan (about $7.79 billion) in the first three months, according to a report from CNG, a research agency in the sector.

Amid the epidemic, games have become an important alternative to offline social interaction. The surging users' demand for online entertainment greatly boosted digital consumption, said Wang Xu, co-founder and chief analyst of CNG.

Among the Top 50 of China's mobile game products, intellectual property-adapted games showed upward trend, with games adapted from novels gaining popularity, the report said.

Meanwhile, a number of popular science games related to epidemic prevention were developed by game firms and relevant institutions, which had a good performance in the market, it said.

Earlier data showed sales revenue in China's mobile games market came in at 151.37 billion yuan in 2019, a year-on-year increase of 13 percent.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2020 03:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05/01CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's mobile game market posts strong performance in Q1 amid epidemic
PU
05/01NIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : South Pars Phase 14 Refinery Online by June 2021
PU
05/01Correction to Bank of Canada Article
DJ
05/01EXCLUSIVE : U.S. coronavirus stimulus went to some healthcare providers facing criminal inquiries
RE
05/01Correction to Coronavirus Death Toll Article April 29
DJ
05/01Uber must face lawsuit claiming it stifled competition, drove out rival Sidecar
RE
05/01JPMorgan Chase approved to process $15 billion in new PPP loans
RE
05/01SPECIAL REPORT : How a corporate PR machine is trying to kill a Wall Street tax
RE
05/01How Boeing went from appealing for government aid to snubbing it
RE
05/01TRANSCRIPT : St. Louis Fed President James Bullard -3-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rolls-Royce considering cutting up to 15% of its workforce - source
2CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC. : CONSTELLATION BRANDS : increasing stake in Canopy Growth after exercising warrant..
3ABBVIE INC. : ABBVIE : Q1 2020 Earnings Release
4Analysis on New Product Launches in Covid-19 Related Markets-Vacation Rental Market 2020-2024 | Technologic..
5BLUE SKY ENERGY INC. : BLUE SKY ENERGY : Announces TSXV Approval of Disposition of Agua Grande and Resumption ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group