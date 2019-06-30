Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China's nonferrous metal output grows 4%

06/30/2019 | 07:18am EDT

BEIJING - China's production of 10 major nonferrous metals expanded 4 percent year-on-year to 23.41 million tons in the first five months of the year, according to an industry group.

The pace of growth slowed from a rise of 5.2 percent registered in the January-April period, according to data from the China Non-ferrous Metals Industry Association.

The 10 major nonferrous metals are copper, aluminum, lead, zinc, nickel, tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

Production of electrolytic aluminum, which accounts for nearly two-thirds of the total output, climbed 2.7 percent from one year earlier to 14.45 million tons for January-May.

The output of copper and lead rose 4.4 percent and 15.8 percent to 3.7 million tons and 2.38 million tons respectively during the period.

In May alone, the combined output of the 10 metals reached 4.74 million tons, unchanged from April and up 4.2 percent from one year earlier.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2019 11:17:05 UTC
