Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's platform economy reaches $2.39t

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 07:45pm EDT

SHANGHAI - China's platform economy has grown to over $2.39 trillion as of early April despite the COVID-19 epidemic's negative impact, said the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) on May 9.

The CAICT, under the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said in its latest report that the platform economy, or mainly known as online marketplaces, has gained strong growth in China.

Digital marketplace firms each with over $1 billion market value in China have increased to 193 by the end of 2019. By then, the total market value of online marketplaces has grown nearly 200 percent to $2.35 trillion during the past five years.

Even though travel, tourism, and offline training industries were severely hit amid the epidemic, online economy including e-commerce, livestreaming, teleconference, online education, and online medical care have seen headwind growth.

Digital marketplace firms also contributed a lot in fighting against the epidemic globally and stabilizing economic growth and employment, said the report.

According to CAICT, there were 74 digital marketplace firms each with over $10 billion market value from home and abroad in 2019, forming a total of 8.98 trillion global platform economy. Among them 30 were based in China.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 31 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 23:44:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aRIO TINTO : Statement on Juukan Gorge
PU
05/30CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's non-manufacturing PMI picks up in May
PU
05/30China's May factory activity expands, but weak orders signal bumpy recovery
RE
05/30Construction Drives China's Nonmanufacturing PMI to Four-Month High
DJ
05/30China's Factory Activity Gauge Slid in May, Indicating Slower Growth
DJ
05/30CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's platform economy reaches $2.39t
PU
05/30NOC NATIONAL OIL : Important Statement
PU
05/30The touristic activity of the tourism agencies and tour-operators in January-March 2020
PU
05/30NATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF REPUBLIC OF M : Distribution of elderly people in territorial profile
PU
05/30UNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : Central African development aspirations hampered by skills shortages
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers
2COALITION OF ASIA PACIFIC TOBACCO HARM REDUCTION A : New Study Underscores How Heated Tobacco Products Are ..
3SK TELECOM CO.,LTD : SK TELECOM : In virus-hit South Korea, AI monitors lonely elders
4ACCORD FINANCIAL CORP. : ACCORD FINANCIAL : Declares Quarterly Dividend of 5 Cents per Share
5BRUKER CORPORATION : BRUKER : Introduces Breakthrough MALDI-2 Source on timsTOF fleX, and Further Innovations ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group