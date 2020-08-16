Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China's power use grows steadily in July

08/16/2020 | 04:18am EDT

BEIJING - China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, grew 2.3 percent year-on-year in July due to the accelerated resumption of businesses, data from the National Energy Administration showed.

Total power use hit 682.4 billion kWh last month.

In breakdown, the agricultural sector consumed 8.5 billion kWh, up 11.6 percent from a year ago. Power consumption of the secondary industry fell 0.7 percent year-on-year, while that of the tertiary industry rose 5.3 percent.

Residential power use jumped 13.8 percent year-on-year to 98.2 billion kWh last month.

During the first seven months of the year, the country's total power use decreased 0.7 percent from a year earlier to 4.04 trillion kWh.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 08:17:08 UTC
