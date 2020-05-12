Central People Government of People Re : China's progress on business resumption on May 12

Log in
05/12/2020 | 07:40pm EDT

BEIJING - Amid further containment of COVID-19, China is powering ahead in returning to work and resuming business and production. The following are the latest facts and figures:

- China's consumer inflation eased in April on falling food prices as the country fast-tracks restoration of economic activities amid consolidated epidemic containment efforts, official data showed on May 12.

China's consumer price index (CPI), the main gauge of inflation, grew 3.3 percent year-on-year last month, moderating from the 4.3-percent gain in March, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

Monthly, consumer prices went down 0.9 percent. Food prices, which account for nearly one-third of the weighting in China's CPI, dropped 3 percent last month.

- China's bond market posted steady growth this year, with direct financing via bonds, providing support for the country's economic and social development in the epidemic period.

As of May 11, the total outstanding corporate and enterprise bonds for this year had reached 1.42 trillion yuan (about $200 billion), soaring 69 percent year-on-year, according to calculations by financial information provider Eastmoney.com.

In breakdown, the issuance of corporate bonds jumped 79 percent from one year ago to 1.26 trillion yuan, while the enterprise bonds balance stood at 155.89 billion yuan.

- Activities and events to be held in China for the upcoming International Museum Day have been released on May 11 as the coronavirus epidemic wanes.

Nanjing Museum in East China's Jiangsu province will host the main event on International Museum Day, which falls on May 18, according to the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA).

Themed 'Museums for Equality: Diversity and Inclusion,' this year's campaign for the International Museum Day will also include special activities held around May 18 in other places across China. The aim is to build platforms of communication between museums and the public, the NCHA said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 23:39:01 UTC
