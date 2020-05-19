Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China's progress on business resumption on May 20

05/19/2020 | 07:33pm EDT

BEIJING - Amid further containment of COVID-19, China is powering ahead by returning to work and resuming business and production. The following are the latest facts and figures:

- Daily electricity consumption in the first 10 days of May climbed 5.9 percent from one year earlier, according to data released by the National Energy Administration May 18.

The country's average daily consumption of refined oil reached 760,000 metric tons in March, 80 percent of the level recorded in the same month of last year, while that of coal hit 9.8 million tons in March, 95 percent of that registered last year.

- The number of China-Europe freight trains crossing the inland port of Alashankou in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region continued to rise in the first four months of the year.

Customs authorities in Alashankou supervised 1,211 China-Europe cargo trains from January to April, up 28.28 percent year-on-year. These trains transported a total of 109,064 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of goods, a year-on-year increase of 37.05 percent.

These figures accounted for 41.47 percent and 41.63 percent of the national total number of China-Europe freight trains and goods transported, respectively, both ranking first in China.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 20 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2020 23:32:02 UTC
