Central People Government of People Re : China's progress on business resumption on May 7

BEIJING - Amid the further containment of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China is powering ahead in returning to work and resuming business and production. The following are the latest facts and figures:

- China's exports of goods rebounded in April, with exports rising 8.2 percent year-on-year to 1.41 trillion yuan (about $198.8 billion), the General Administration of Customs said on May 7.

Imports fell 10.2 percent to 1.09 trillion yuan last month, resulting in a trade surplus of 318.15 billion yuan.

Foreign trade of goods inched down 0.7 percent year-on-year in April to 2.5 trillion yuan, narrowing from a drop of 6.4-percent in Q1.

- Over 90 percent of the respondents in a recent survey said they have resumed their work as the novel coronavirus epidemic subsides in China, according to a survey by China Youth Daily.

Over 58 percent of the people having resumed work said their employers have fully restored ordinary work, according to the survey.

Over 34 percent said their employers practice rotating working hours, and around 45 percent said they have been asked to either work from home or adopt flexible working time.

- Central China's Hubei province launched 464 new projects with an average investment of more than 100 million yuan in April, according to local authorities.

The province, once hardest hit by COVID-19, has launched a total of 979 projects from late January to end of April, covering transportation infrastructure, environmental protection and other fields.

More than 93 percent of workers in the projects that were launched before the festival have resumed work across Hubei, and the percentage in Wuhan, the capital of the province, was 74.4 percent, the Hubei Provincial Development and Reform Commission said.

- Chinese online payment clearinghouse NetsUnion Clearing Corporation reported surging daily transactions during the just-concluded Labor Day holiday.

During the five-day holiday, daily transactions processed by the platform rose 54.59 percent year on year to exceed 1.35 billion, according to the company.