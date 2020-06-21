Central People Government of People Re : China's progress on economic resumption on June 21

BEIJING - As efforts to contain COVID-19 continue, China is steadily reviving its economy. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in the economic sphere:

- The investor confidence index compiled by the China Securities Investor Protection Fund Corporation Limited rose for the second consecutive month in May to reach 58.3, up 4.9 percent from April. The sub-index for the intention of purchasing stocks rose to 53.7, up 4.1 percent month-on-month. A reading above 50 indicates optimism, while a reading below 50 indicates pessimism.

Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses had more than 1.21 million new investors in May, up 5.34 percent from the same period last year. By the end of May, the total number of securities investors stood at 166.19 million, up 8.46 percent year-on-year, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation.

- Output of raw coal in China rose 0.9 percent year-on-year to 1.47 billion metric tons in the first five months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

China's production of 10 major non-ferrous metals surged 2.7 percent year-on-year to 24.13 million tons in the first five months of 2020.

- Nearly 4.7 billion packages were handled by Chinese postal and courier companies from June 1 to June 18, up more than 48 percent over the same period last year, according to the State Post Bureau.