Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's progress on economic resumption on June 21

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/21/2020 | 08:37am EDT

BEIJING - As efforts to contain COVID-19 continue, China is steadily reviving its economy. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in the economic sphere:

- The investor confidence index compiled by the China Securities Investor Protection Fund Corporation Limited rose for the second consecutive month in May to reach 58.3, up 4.9 percent from April. The sub-index for the intention of purchasing stocks rose to 53.7, up 4.1 percent month-on-month. A reading above 50 indicates optimism, while a reading below 50 indicates pessimism.

Shanghai and Shenzhen bourses had more than 1.21 million new investors in May, up 5.34 percent from the same period last year. By the end of May, the total number of securities investors stood at 166.19 million, up 8.46 percent year-on-year, according to the China Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation.

- Output of raw coal in China rose 0.9 percent year-on-year to 1.47 billion metric tons in the first five months of this year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

China's production of 10 major non-ferrous metals surged 2.7 percent year-on-year to 24.13 million tons in the first five months of 2020.

- Nearly 4.7 billion packages were handled by Chinese postal and courier companies from June 1 to June 18, up more than 48 percent over the same period last year, according to the State Post Bureau.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 21 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2020 12:36:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:31aUK to seek new powers to scrutinise foreign takeovers
RE
09:28aWomen's Job Losses From Pandemic Aren't Good for Economic Recovery
DJ
08:52aDUBAI ELECTRICITY AND WATER AUTHORITY : Al Namoos service supports DEWA's efforts to make Dubai a global hub for investments
PU
08:37aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's progress on economic resumption on June 21
PU
08:16aStimulus Options Create Election-Season Quandary for Senate Republicans
DJ
07:28aU.S. farming body and Zambian firm partner aim to boost crop yields
RE
07:07aPALESTINE MONETARY AUTHORITY : and Palestine Capital Market Authority Launch the Financial Inclusion Website in Palestine
PU
05:17aCENTRAL BANK OF KUWAIT : CBK Reopens the Banking Hall for the Public with Pre-booked Appointments
PU
05:10aInflation dog may finally bark, investors bet
RE
04:53aSaudi Arabia to launch $4 billion tourism development fund
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BDO UNIBANK, INC. : Wirecard's missing money didn't enter Philippine financial system, central bank says
2MODERNA, INC. : EFFORTS FOR CORONAVIRUS VACCINE FOCUS ON VULNERABLE GROUP: Older Adults
3SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : SALESFORCE COM : How One Restaurant Used Its Tech Stack and 3 Extra Feet of Kitchen Spa..
4MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : Cash Remains King as Companies Close a Dismal Second Quarter
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Germany to hold crisis talks with Lufthansa investor over bailout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group