Central People Government of People Re : China's progress on economic resumption on June 6

BEIJING - As it continues efforts to contain COVID-19, China is steadily reviving its economy. The following facts and figures indicate how the country is forging ahead in the economic sphere:

- Beijing lowered its emergency response to the novel coronavirus epidemic from the second level to the third level starting from June 6.

Companies that provide daily necessities and services can resume production under complete control and prevention measures. Meanwhile, in the tourism sector, Beijing allowed domestic group tours under proper conditions, except those from medium- and high-risk areas. Inbound and outbound group tours will remain suspended.

Parks, tourist sites and public indoor venues can allow more visitors under strict prevention-and-control measures. Some events, such as conferences, exhibitions, sports matches and entertainment shows, can also be held under strict prevention-and-control measures.

- More than 50 percent of the winter-season wheat in China has been harvested, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on June 5.

Farmers have harvested wheat in 170 million mu (11.33 million hectares) of fields as of June 5, a rate of progress that is about three days ahead compared to previous years, the ministry said.

- Beijing launched a consumer event and offered coupons worth 12.2 billion yuan (about $1.72 billion) on June 6 to spur consumption. The event will run through the National Day holiday in October, with over 400 activities covering areas including catering, retail, culture, tourism, education and sports.

Shanghai kicked off a night festival on June 6 to boost the city's night economy. A number of bars, museums, bookstores, shopping malls and landmark commercial complexes joined the festival with extended business hours and themed activities like night tours, shopping, dining, reading and live shows.