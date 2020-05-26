Central People Government of People Re : China's progress on economic resumption on May 26

BEIJING - Amid the further containment of COVID-19, China is forging ahead with economic resumption. The following are the latest facts and figures:

- According to a recent survey by the Ministry of Commerce, of 8,200 major foreign companies in China, 76.6 percent of them had a resumption rate of over 70 percent as of the end of April.

China has more than 400,000 foreign-funded firms, over 90 percent of which are small and medium-sized enterprises.

Foreign firms equally qualify for preferential policies which China has rolled out to help domestic companies cope with the fallout of the epidemic, including financial support and tax cuts, according to the ministry.

- East China's Zhejiang province on May 25 launched an online fair to boost the export of aquatic products.

Scheduled from May 25 to May 29, the online fair is expected to connect professional purchasers from American countries with more than 60 Zhejiang-based aquaculture companies.

The fair will publish supply and demand information, exhibit aquatic products and enable virtual business meetings, according to the commerce department of Zhejiang, organizer of the fair.

With digital technologies, the online fair aims to facilitate trade between China and American countries, enhance market confidence and accelerate related companies' resumption of business and production, said Lu Chang, an official with the department.

- The Shanghai office of the Canadian entertainment company Cirque du Soleil announced on May 26 that it will reopen its resident show 'The Land of Fantasy' in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on June 3.

This will be the first Cirque du Soleil production to be reopened since the company ceased worldwide operations due to the COVID-19 epidemic.