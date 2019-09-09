Central People Government of People Re : China's secondhand vehicles exported to Russia

CHENGDU - A China-Europe freight train loaded with over 60 secondhand vehicles from Lifan Group departed from Chengdu, capital of Southwest China's Sichuan province on Sept 8. The vehicles are about to enter the Russian market in half a month, local authorities said on Sept 9.

Chengdu Suzhui Import and Export Corporation plans to export 60 of the country's own-brand secondhand vehicles to Russia via the Chengdu International Railway Port. The company also signed contracts with foreign dealers from 10 countries including the US, Germany, Uruguay, Thailand, and Turkey, according to Su Feixiang from the company.

In April, Chengdu was listed as one of the country's first 10 pilot cities to export secondhand vehicles. Five pilot enterprises in Chengdu have signed intention orders to export over 1,500 vehicles to Russia, Cambodia and Kazakhstan.

Since the first export order was completed in July, the secondhand vehicle export business has become a normal practice at the Chengdu International Railway Port.

The vehicles can also be exported to Southeast Asia via the western land-sea freight route from Chengdu to Qinzhou Port in South China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, according to He Gang, deputy director of the International Trade and Logistics Bureau of Chengdu's Qingbaijiang District.