Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's stable, prosperous economy draws more foreign investment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/20/2019 | 11:48pm EDT

The high-quality development of the Chinese economy, as well as the country's ongoing reform and opening-up, has continued to attract foreign investment in the first half of the year, People's Daily reported.

The Shanghai Municipal Government issued on May 6 certificates of regional headquarters and R&D centers to 27 overseas companies, including Apple, Honeywell and Nike, indicating more multinationals are expanding their businesses in China. Investment guru Warren Buffett also said his company Berkshire Hathaway would add more investment to China at a shareholder meeting early this month in the US.

Statistics from the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau showed that, in the first quarter, the capital attracted 45 foreign enterprises ranging from information transfers to software and information technology services, up 50 percent year-on-year, with actual use of foreign capital reaching $1.29 billion, up 3.1 times on a yearly basis.

According to statistics from the Ministry of Commerce, China set up 13,039 new foreign-funded enterprises through April this year, and the actual use of foreign capital reached $45.14 billion, up 6.4 percent year-on-year.

High-tech manufacturing and the service industry stand out as highlights in foreign investment in the first four months, with the actual use of foreign capital of the former reaching 33.4 billion yuan ($4.83 billion), up 12.3 percent, and that of the latter up 73.4 percent to 52.5 billion yuan during the same period.

Major countries investing in China sustained their efforts at a higher pace during the Jan to April period, with investment from the Republic of Korea and Germany increasing 114.1 percent and 101.1 percent respectively. Actual investment from the EU grew 17.7 percent during the same period, and the ASEAN countries invested in 437 new enterprises, an increase of 33.6 percent.

Countries involved in the Belt and Road Initiative established 1,050 new enterprises in China in the first four months, a growth of 23.5 percent, and the trade volume between China and these economies exceeded $6 trillion in the past six years.

The central and western regions of China, as well as the country's free trade zones, witnessed a steady increase of foreign investment through April, with the actual use of foreign capital in the western region up 9.6 percent to 21.2 billion yuan, and that of the free trade zones up 11.8 percent.

According to the Global Investment Trends Monitor issued by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, foreign investment in China's market continued to grow, ranking first among developing countries last year, despite the persistent decline of global foreign direct investment.

China's broad market prospects and improving business environment continue to make it the top destination for global investment, according to the 2019 China Business Climate Survey Report issued by the American Chamber of Commerce in China and consulting firm Deloitte in February 2019.

As a country with a population of 1.4 billion and over 8 million university graduates every year, China also boasts the most comprehensive industrial supply and infrastructure facilities. Huge market demand as well as bright prospects offer foreign investors more opportunities.

The approval of the Foreign Investment Law, as well as the country's further reductions on the negative list for foreign investment, have all promoted and protected foreign investment in China.

With more foreign investment, as well as frameworks for new technology such as 5G, high-speed rail, new-energy vehicles and AI, the Chinese economy maintained stable momentum with a 6.4 percent to 6.8 percent growth in GDP over 14 consecutive quarters.

As a major trading partner for over 130 countries worldwide, China is not only a huge factory for the world, but also a 'world market' open to products from other countries. Despite the rise of unilateralism and protectionism in the world, the Chinese economy still appears promising.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 21 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2019 03:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04aUK watchdog says currency and crypto scams hit £27 million
RE
12:43aSingapore and Malaysia suspend intercity rail project
RE
12:43aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : 6 things you may not know about Grain Buds
PU
12:28aPETRONAS PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD : Floating LNG Satu Achieves Its First LNG Drop Post Relocation
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:13aThai first quarter GDP growth falls to weakest in more than four years, outlook murky
RE
12:05aAsian shares off four-month lows, but Huawei row casts shadow
RE
12:05aFORK Contracted for $50M Equity Sale by Spend Group, Issuer of Visa(R)-Branded Payment Cards Offering Support for 16+ Cryptocurrencies
NE
12:05aGLOBAL BLOCKCHAIN MINING : FORK Contracted for $50M Equity Sale by Spend Group, Issuer of Visa(R)-Branded Payment Cards Offering Support for 16+ Cryptocurrencies
EQ
05/20CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's stable, prosperous economy draws more foreign investment
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : U.S. eases restrictions on Huawei; founder says U.S. underestimates Chinese firm
2Oil rises on escalating U.S.-Iran tensions; trade war concerns weigh
3BHP GROUP LTD : BHP More Bullish on Electric-Vehicle Revolution
4SONY CORP : SONY : IR Day 2019
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Retailer Amazon nears victory in rainforest battle over domain name
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About