Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's tax, fee cuts total over 906b yuan in Jan-April

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 09:10am EDT

BEIJING - China's top tax watchdog said the country's tax and fee cuts totaled 906.6 billion yuan ($127.1 billion) in the first four months.

Of the total, the preferential tax and fee measures unveiled in 2020 to support economic development and the containment of the COVID-19 epidemic saved a total of 485.7 billion yuan, according to the State Taxation Administration.

The remaining 420.9 billion yuan of taxes and fees were reduced as a result of the implementation of a larger scale of tax and fee cut policies rolled out last year.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, China has rolled out a slew of tax and fee relief measures to alleviate the burdens on market entities.

Meanwhile, more Chinese cash-starved small and micro-businesses have easier access to credit support thanks to the information sharing system between banks and tax departments.

Small and micro firms have received 181.6 billion yuan worth of loans based on taxpaying credit in the first quarter, official data showed.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 30 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2020 13:09:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:30aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2020/05/30Premier Li stresses accomplishment of tasks set in work report
PU
09:20aPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF TAJIKISTAN : Working trip to Jayhun district
PU
09:10aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's tax, fee cuts total over 906b yuan in Jan-April
PU
08:55aHong Kong officials say Trump 'completely wrong' to end city's special status
RE
08:10aUS ANNOUNCEMENT ON BREAKING TIES WITH THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANISATION : Statement by the President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell
PU
08:05aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's progress on economic resumption on May 30
PU
07:19aLufthansa accepts tweaked demands by Brussels over state bailout
RE
06:53aBritain to launch big stimulus package before summer - FT
RE
06:45aOFFICE OF PRESIDENT OF ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF : President Ghani accepts credentials of new Russian Ambassador
PU
06:44aeSwatini's economy forecast to shrink 6.7% due to coronavirus
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mostly higher as U.S.-China spat simmers
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Bets Big on China Electric Cars, Batteries
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid U.S. protests
5ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group