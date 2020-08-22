Central People Government of People Re : China's telecom sector posts steady growth in first seven months

BEIJING - China's telecommunications industry saw steady growth in the first seven months of this year, data showed.

The combined industrial revenue reached 802.7 billion yuan (about $116.16 billion) during the period, up 3.1 percent year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Revenue from fixed-line communications of the three telecom giants - China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom - totaled 272.9 billion yuan in the period, rising 11.5 percent year-on-year.

By the end of last month, the number of mobile phone users rose 0.4 percent year-on-year to nearly 1.6 billion, including some 1.29 billion 4G subscribers.

Data also showed that the number of fixed broadband internet users in China grew steadily during the period, with 87.4 percent of subscribers' internet speed reaching over 100 Mbps.