Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China's trade promotion body to facilitate cooperation during CIIE

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/02/2019 | 07:08am EDT

BEIJING - The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) will offer a string of services and platforms to facilitate exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and foreign firms during the upcoming 2nd China International Import Expo (CIIE).

A batch of ATA Carnet work stations will be placed at Shanghai Pudong International Airport and other sites to aid customs clearance of exhibits.

Meanwhile, the CCPIT will assist the event's organizer in intellectual property services and build pavilions and booths for countries and regions like Uruguay, Zambia and Tanzania.

During the expo, running from Nov 5 to 10 in Shanghai, the organization will hold seven on-site activities covering trade facilitation, M&As and agriculture to support cooperation between Chinese and foreign enterprises.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 02 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2019 11:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:51aWARREN BUFFETT : Buffett's Berkshire reports higher quarterly operating profit
RE
07:08aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's trade promotion body to facilitate cooperation during CIIE
PU
06:11aRussian oil output down in October, but misses OPEC deal target
RE
06:07aRussia says cuts oil output by 211,000 bpd in October
RE
05:58aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF MALAYSIA : Press Release - Targets of Fiscal Deficits for 2019
PU
05:53aSaudi Crown Prince approves announcement of Aramco IPO on Sunday - sources
RE
05:53aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Rosy prospect ahead for China-Uzbekistan relations
PU
05:43aFAO FOOD AND AGRICULTURE ORGANIZATION OF UNI : and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation strengthen partnership on food security and sustainable development
PU
05:31aIraqi protesters and security forces clash, keep Umm Qasr port closed
RE
04:48aPREMIER OF GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC : 2019/11/02Premier envisions brighter future of East Asian cooperation
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi Crown Prince approves announcement of Aramco IPO on Sunday - sources
2Aramco meets investors in last-minute bid to hit $2 trillion IPO target - sources
3Phase one trade deal with China is in good shape - U.S. Commerce Secretary
4U.S.-China trade deal in sight after progress in high-level talks
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Mergers Offer Auto Industry an Old Lifeline -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group