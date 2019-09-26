Central People Government of People Re : China's trade surplus reaches 115.1b yuan in August

BEIJING - China saw its trade surplus exceed 115.1 billion yuan ($16.4 billion) in August, data from the country's forex regulator showed.

Exports for service trade stood at 134.3 billion yuan, while service imports reached 319.8 billion yuan, representing a deficit of 185.5 billion yuan, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.

The country's trade in goods totaled 2.67 trillion yuan last month, with exports and imports reaching 1.48 trillion and 1.18 trillion yuan, respectively.