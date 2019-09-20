Log in
Central People Government of People Re : China sees stable growth in natural gas production

09/20/2019 | 11:52pm EDT

BEIJING - China's natural gas production posted stable growth in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed.

The output hit 13.8 billion cubic meters last month, up 6.6 percent year-on-year, compared with an increase of 6.1 percent in July, according to the NBS.

In the first eight months of the year, 114.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas was produced, up 9.3 percent.

The country imported 63.04 million tons of natural gas in the Jan-Aug period, up 10.3 percent year-on-year.

In August alone, imports of natural gas stood at 8.34 million tons, up 7.3 percent, the same growth rate as that registered in July, the NBS data showed.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 21 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2019 03:51:01 UTC
