Central People Government of People Re : China sees stronger trade, investment ties with BRI countries

09/29/2019 | 08:18am EDT

BEIJING - China's trade and investment with countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) have flourished over the past few years, a senior official said on Sept 29.

China's investment in BRI countries has exceeded $100 billion so far, while China has received $48 billion of investment from those countries, Qian Keming, vice-minister of commerce, said at a news conference.

From 2013 to 2018, trade between China and BRI countries surpassed $6 trillion, official data showed.

China has established multiple economic and trade cooperation zones in BRI countries and generated over 300,000 jobs for local people, Qian said.

China will increase imports from BRI countries to promote balanced trade and help BRI companies and countries to use e-commerce, he added.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 12:17:03 UTC
