Central People Government of People Re : China spreads reforms tested by pilot FTZs nationwide

BEIJING - A total of 260 reform measures experimented with at China's pilot free trade zones (FTZs) have been promoted across the nation in the past six years, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said on July 10.

At local levels, 1,151 reform measures from China's 18 pilot FTZs have been adopted across the provincial-level regions where the pilot FTZs are located, said Tang Wenhong, director of the department of pilot FTZs and free trade ports of the MOC, at a press conference.

The promotion of reform measures has helped improve the business environment nationwide through raising awareness of reform, opening-up level and administrative efficiency, he said.

In the latest move, the State Council has decided to apply the sixth batch of measures tested by the pilot FTZs across the nation, said a circular issued on July 7.