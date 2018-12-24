Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China to ban imports of waste foreign vessels for ship recycling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 06:45am CET

BEIJING - China will ban imports of waste foreign vessels to protect the environment, China Daily reported on Dec 24.

The country's ship-breaking yards, which have been tearing apart the world's retired vessels from both civil and military sectors, and turning them into piles of steel scrap bound for mills for repurposing, will henceforth focus only on domestic ships.

Many ship-breaking yards and nearby beaches were heavily polluted by heavy metals, oil and other toxic substances, said the report.

The new measures of banning imports were announced in April and will take effect on Dec 31. They cover 32 types of solid waste imports, including ships, auto parts, stainless steel scrap, titanium and wood.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 24 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 December 2018 05:44:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:49aSouth Africa's rand firms as US political uncertainty weighs on dollar
RE
07:41aChina to remove some import, export tariffs including alternative feed meals
RE
07:39aChina to remove some import, export tariffs including alternative feed meals
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
06:50aDALIAN COMMODITY EXCHANGE : 2018-12-24DCE Holds 2018 Review Meeting on Basis Trading Pilot Programs
PU
06:45aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to ban imports of waste foreign vessels for ship recycling
PU
06:23aYuan reverses course, inches up on signs of state bank support
RE
06:19aXAVIER ROLET : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
06:15aSingapore's November Inflation Below Expectations
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : RBS applies for a German banking licence - FT
2HYUNDAI MOTOR CO : South Korea to file complaint against BMW for "delayed" response to engine fires
3GUOXUAN HIGH-TECH CO LTD : GUOXUAN HIGH TECH : China Minmetals launches raw materials project for new energy b..
4BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : BANG & OLUFSEN A/S : – share buyback programme
5VOCUS : signs up with Optus to drive growth in a 5G future
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.