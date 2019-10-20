Central People Government of People Re : China to further investment in textile industry in BRI countries

BEIJING - China will step up efforts to boost investment in the textile industry in Belt and Road (B&R) countries, according to the China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC).

In recent years, the CNTAC has helped Chinese textile and apparel firms understand foreign investment environment and contributed to the signing of many overseas investment projects by establishing international platforms for multilateral exchanges and holding investment promotion meetings, said Gao Yong, the council's Party secretary.

Over 80 percent of Chinese textile and apparel industry's global investment flowed to the B&R region from 2015 to 2018, according to data from the CNTAC.

In the future, the CNTAC will continue to facilitate investment in B&R countries and push forward international production capacity cooperation in the textile sector, Gao said.