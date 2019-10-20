Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China to further investment in textile industry in BRI countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/20/2019 | 10:36pm EDT

BEIJING - China will step up efforts to boost investment in the textile industry in Belt and Road (B&R) countries, according to the China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC).

In recent years, the CNTAC has helped Chinese textile and apparel firms understand foreign investment environment and contributed to the signing of many overseas investment projects by establishing international platforms for multilateral exchanges and holding investment promotion meetings, said Gao Yong, the council's Party secretary.

Over 80 percent of Chinese textile and apparel industry's global investment flowed to the B&R region from 2015 to 2018, according to data from the CNTAC.

In the future, the CNTAC will continue to facilitate investment in B&R countries and push forward international production capacity cooperation in the textile sector, Gao said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 21 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2019 02:35:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:42pWarburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger HK IPO of up to $1.45 billion
RE
11:42pWarburg Pincus-backed ESR relaunches larger Hong Kong IPO of up to $1.45 billion
RE
11:38pSterling slips from five-month high on Brexit delay jitters
RE
11:37pSterling slips from five-month high on Brexit delay jitters
RE
11:31pChina more than doubles September approval for fixed-asset investment projects
RE
11:29pChina's home price growth flatlines in September as fewer cities report gains
RE
11:22pVietnam prime minister says 2019 GDP growth to exceed 6.8%
RE
11:17pAsian shares edge higher, pound stumbles on Brexit drama
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BOMBARDIER INC. : Long-haul, fuel efficient jets underpin demand at Las Vegas air show
2FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Martin Luther King's daughter tells Facebook disinformation helped kill civil rights lea..
3Thomson Reuters says engaged in CEO succession planning
4DANIELI & C. OFFICINE MECCANICHE S.P : DANIELI & C OFFICINE MECCANICHE S P A : Annealing Furnace Start at Tena..
5HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING : GLOBAL OFFERING

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group