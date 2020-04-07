Central People Government of People Re : China to further smooth tax exemptions for some imports from US

Log in
China to further smooth tax exemptions for some imports from US

04/07/2020

BEIJING - China will provide more convenience for domestic firms to apply for the exemption of additional tariffs imposed on some US products by optimizing an online declaration system, the Customs Tariff Commission of China's State Council said on April 7.

The system, once upgraded, would allow enterprises to submit their procurement plans more conveniently and facilitate the processing of exemption applications, especially for those involving a procurement amount of less than $3,000 or when the time of import approached, according to a statement of the commission.

The system would soon open its modification functions to accelerate re-editing for approved procurement plans, transaction records and other information.

China's tax authority started to accept applications of domestic firms for the exemption of additional tariffs imposed on some US products within a certain period of time on March 2, as part of the support for enterprises' imports from the United States based on business considerations.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 08 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 23:52:11 UTC
