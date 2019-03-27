Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China to launch month-long production safety inspection

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 08:10pm EDT

BEIJING - China's emergency management authorities will carry out a month-long special inspection in the fields of hazardous chemicals, mines and fire safety.

Lessons should be learned from recent accidents, and the country must thoroughly analyze its production safety systems, and resolutely curb the occurrence of major accidents, according to a statement issued after a video-conference held by the office of the State Council production safety committee and the Ministry of Emergency Management on March 27.

All localities and relevant departments should put the safety of dangerous chemicals in a more prominent position, and ensure that hidden dangers found by municipal and county regulatory agencies are properly rectified, the statement said.

'Local authorities should study the requirements for entering chemical industry parks, toughen risk assessment and safety standards, and must not let chemical parks become areas that gather major hidden dangers and where accidents frequently take place,' the statement said.

Big data, the Internet of Things and other scientific and technological means should be used to strengthen the real-time monitoring of employees and dangerous chemicals, it added.

The ministry will also investigate and rectify potential hazards in coal mines, non-coal mines, fire control, road traffic, construction and other fields, and intensify law enforcement in the process, according to the statement.

The conference came after a deadly explosion in a chemical factory in East China's Jiangsu province killed 78 people as of the afternoon March 25.

The explosion happened at about 2:48 pm on March 21 following a fire that broke out in a plant owned by Jiangsu Tianjiayi Chemical Co. in a chemical park in Xiangshui county, Yancheng city.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 00:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:18pBoeing rolls out software fix to defend 737 MAX franchise, awaits U.S. regulator's approval
RE
08:18pU.S. FAA says it has not granted initial approval for Boeing 737 MAX anti-stall upgrade
RE
08:15pUK politicians must stop 'chasing rainbows' on Brexit - BCC
RE
08:13pUK car output falls 15 percent in February
RE
08:10pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China to launch month-long production safety inspection
PU
07:55pECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND : Countries of the Region Reaffirm the Importance of Strengthening and Integrating National Statistical Systems
PU
07:50pU S DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE : Contracts For March 27, 2019
PU
07:45pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Reports reinforce need for increased domestic gas development
PU
07:45pAUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Positioning Australia as a critical minerals powerhouse
PU
07:40pECOSOC UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC AND SOCIAL COUNCI : People with Autism Must Have Access to Affordable Assistive Technologies, Secretary-General Says in Message for International Observance
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. FAA says handling aircraft approval on its own would cost $1.8 billion
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : Boeing rolls out software fix to defend 737 MAX franchise, awaits U.S. regulator's a..
3BAYER AG : BAYER : U.S. jury says Bayer must pay $80 million to man in Roundup cancer trial
4LYFT INC : LYFT : raises IPO price target as investor fret over missing out
5Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) on..

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.