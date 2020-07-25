Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : China vows better policy coordination to boost employment

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/25/2020 | 08:31pm EDT

BEIJING - China's top economic planner has said that the country will enhance employment-first policies and improve policy coordination in the second half of the year to boost employment.

The country will better coordinate its fiscal, monetary, financial, industrial, regional, and trade policies with employment policies to ensure a positive interaction between economic growth and employment expansion, according to a guideline issued by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

Although the country managed to reverse the downward trend of its economic growth and secure overall stability of employment in the first half of the year, the NDRC warned of uncertainties from the world's pandemic situation as well as economic and trade development, which may have unexpected impacts on employment.

The country vowed timely adjustments of its macro-policy stance in accordance with changes in the employment situation, according to the guideline.

The government will use proceeds from the special government bonds for COVID-19 control and special local government bonds to prioritize the support for projects that address inadequacies, and to stimulate employment. It will also foster the development of elderly and child care services, healthcare, and housekeeping industries, the NDRC said.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2020 00:25:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:26aMalaysia's mega 1MDB scandal that brought down a prime minister
RE
12:26aMalaysia faces crucial graft test as Najib’s first 1MDB verdict looms
RE
07/25Joint EU debt must not become a regular thing - Germany's Weidmann
RE
07/25BANK OF JAMAICA : Results for GOJ Issue July 24 2020
PU
07/25Argentina says it will not raise 'last' debt offer, willing to tweak legal terms
RE
07/25Trump administration backs partial extension of jobless benefits through year's end
RE
07/25FSC MEDIA RELEASE : Ninth Annual FSC Life Insurance Conference pdf
PU
07/25Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, including 22 in Xinjiang
RE
07/25DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA aims to make Filipino rice farmers competitive
PU
07/25NEW ARTICLE FROM TATTON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT : PPE = Politics, Pressure and Economics
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1EASYJET PLC : EasyJet and British Airways plan to continue UK-Spain flights
2BANK OF JAPAN : BANK OF JAPAN : Main events scheduled for Monday, July 27
3PG&E CORPORATION : PG&E : July 25, 2020 PG&E Corporation Provides Update on Equity Exit Financing Over-Allotme..
4Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Wins Finance Holdings, Inc. and Certain O..
5ORANGE BELGIUM S.A. : ORANGE BELGIUM S A : Disclosure of transactions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group