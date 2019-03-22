Log in
Central People Government of People Re : Chinese, Italian presidents agree to promote greater development of ties

03/22/2019 | 10:10pm EDT

ROME - President Xi Jinping and his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarella, held talks on March 22, and agreed to jointly push for greater development of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era.

The two heads of state agreed to guide the direction of bilateral ties from a strategic height and long-term perspective.

During their talks, Xi noted that both as countries with an ancient civilization, China and Italy have profound historical relations.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the China-Italy comprehensive strategic partnership, and the two countries will celebrate the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year, Xi said.

He recalled that for nearly half a century, China and Italy have respected, trusted and helped each other, enhanced high-level exchanges and strategic mutual trust, facilitated communication, cooperation and convergence of interests, and deepened mutual understanding and traditional friendship.

As the world is undergoing profound changes unseen in a century, China is willing to carry forward the spirit of cooperation with the Italian side, strengthen strategic communication, encourage the international community to seek common ground while reserving differences and promote development through cooperation, so as to contribute new wisdom and strength to building a better world, Xi said.

China stands ready to join hands with Italy to firmly keep the direction of bilateral relations in the new era, carry out closer high-level exchanges and upgrade the quality and level of bilateral practical cooperation, he said.

Xi said he agrees with Mattarella that Italy and China should be partners with inclusive interests and common development, adding that China is willing to enhance the comprehensive strategic partnership with Italy.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 23 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2019 02:09:02 UTC
