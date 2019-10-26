Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Central People Government of People Re : Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/26/2019 | 05:52am EDT

BEIJING - Vice-Premier Liu He, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chief of the Chinese side of the China-US comprehensive economic dialogue, held a phone conversation at request with US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Oct 25.

In the phone talks, the two sides agreed to appropriately address each other's core concerns, and confirmed that the technical consultations on part of the text of the agreement have been basically completed.

They also confirmed that the two sides have reached consensus on US importing Chinese-made cooked poultry meat, the equivalence of catfish product supervision systems, China's lifting of the ban on US poultry exports, as well as on applying the public health information system of meat products.

The two sides agreed that the chief negotiators will hold another phone conversation soon and their team members will make continuous and stepped-up efforts on the consultations.

Chinese Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, Governor of the People's Bank of China Yi Gang, and Vice-Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission Ning Jizhe also joined the talks.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2019 09:51:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aJS Global pulls Hong Kong listing amid trade gloom - sources
RE
06:52aJS GLOBAL PULLS HONG KONG LISTING AMID TRADE GLOOM : sources
RE
05:52aFrench Banijay buys 'Black Mirror' producer Endemol
RE
05:52aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Chinese, US chief trade negotiators hold phone talks
PU
05:24aNigeria has no plans to go to international debt market this year
RE
05:18aTECH CONSULTATIONS ON PARTS OF U.S. TRADE DEAL COMPLETED : China's Commerce Ministry
RE
05:11aSouth Africa's rand firmer as investors await next week's budget
RE
04:34aLagarde will take ECB out of ivory tower - De Guindos in El Pais
RE
04:02aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Commission Collaborates with United Arab Emirates on Investments
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : Microsoft beats Amazon for Pentagon's $10 billion cloud computing contract
2BARCLAYS PLC : Deal Fees Lift Revenue At Barclays -- WSJ
3UAW turns to Ford after GM workers approve new contract
4VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : Adds Subscribers, Expects Disney Deal to Help
5PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : PROCTER & GAMBLE, NIKE, TESLA: Stocks That Defined the Week -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group